Do you know that there are different kinds of shepherds? Jesus says, “I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep” (John10:11KJV) and “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me” (V27). Then He says of another shepherd, “But he that is a hireling, and not the shepherd, whose own the sheep are not…fleeth, because he is a hireling, and careth not for the sheep” (V12-13).
Jesus, “The Good Shepherd” only leads His sheep and does not drive them like the hireling. He invites all to follow Him but He will never force anyone. He came to “seek and to save the lost” (Luke10:19KJV).
His invitation to everyone is, “I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture” (John10:9KJV). But He warns us “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy…” (John10:10).
There is only one way to tell the difference between the two shepherds. Jesus says, ““My sheep hear my voice…” (John10:27KJV).
The only way we know His voice is by reading what He says in the Bible. Jesus said, “My doctrine is not mine, but his that sent me” (John7:16KJV) and if we are His sons and daughters, we will hear and recognize His voice and no other. When we finally come to appreciate His words and learn to distinguish the truth as it is in Jesus and reject all else as error, then our soul will be refreshed and full of gladness.
When we learn to hear Him, we will learn to obey Him and this won’t be easy. Jesus says, “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me” (John16:24KJV). Bearing the cross is different from wearing the cross. Anyone can wear the cross but bearing the cross means death to self but in the end it will be worth it (James1:12KJV; Revelation2:10KJV).
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
