Do you know that the Bible talks about a New World Order (part 2)?
Last week we looked at the first resurrection, or resurrection of life, and that the devil would be imprisoned on a desolated earth for 1,000 years but then he would be loosed again (Revelation 20:1-3, 5).
But the Bible says there would be two resurrections. “Marvel not at this: for the hour is coming, in the which all that are in the graves shall hear his voice, And shall come forth; they that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation” (John 5:28-29KJV).
When the 1,000 years are finished, the wicked are resurrected and the devil resumes his work. The Bible says, the devil “…shall go out to deceive the nations which are in the four quarters of the earth, Gog and Magog, to gather them together to battle: the number of whom is as the sand of the sea” (Revelation 20:5, 7-8KJV).
The devil deceives and gathers them for the battle of Gog and Magog.
“And they went up on the breadth of the earth, and compassed the camp of the saints about, and the beloved city…” (Revelation 20:9KJV).
The devil still thinks he can defeat Jesus but the Bible says, “…and fire came down from God out of heaven, and devoured them.
And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone…” (Revelation 20:9-10KJV) and “…the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death” (Revelation 21:8KJV). The wicked will be turned to ashes (Malachi 4:3KJV) in that fire of the second death.
My friends, Jesus promises us eternal life when He says, “I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely” (Revelation 21:6KJV).
Let’s choose life today. Next week the conclusion of the New World Order.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
