Do you know when we are ready to be a missionary? The Bible tells of a man possessed by many demons (Mark5:1-20KJV). This man was wild, incredibly strong and self-destructive, “But when he saw Jesus afar off, he ran and worshipped him” (V2-6). After Jesus sent the demons into the swine, the people of the area came to find the man “sitting, and clothed, and in his right mind” (V7-15).
When Jesus was going to leave, the man wanted to go with Him but Jesus told him, “Go home to thy friends, and tell them how great things the Lord hath done for thee, and hath had compassion on thee” (v19).
This man was with Jesus for only a short time and did not sit at Jesus feet to listen and learn from Him daily as Christ’s disciples had. But, he could tell of Jesus’ compassion and the great things He had done for him. This is what we are to do when our hearts have been touched by God’s grace and this is what the world needs today.
The Gospel has the power to change lives and we are to let our “light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven (Matthew5:15KJV). Our lives are to be a testimony to the world that by God’s grace, we may have a Christlike character and share the joy of His love. Jesus wants no man to perish (John3:16KJV) but wants us all to repent and turn to Him and live (Ezekiel33:11KJV).
The Bible says, “Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon us, that we should be called the sons of God… Beloved, now are we the sons of God” (1John3:1-2KJV). And as “sons of God” we enjoy holy and special privileges that others are missing. No sin is too great for Jesus to forgive. He has the power to transform us from a servant of Satan into a messenger of righteousness (Romans6:16KJV). As missionaries, let’s tell others how Jesus’ love and compassion changed us. (Lamentations3:22-23KJV).
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
