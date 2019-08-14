Do you know how to find true healing for the body? The Bible tells of a paralytic who was brought to Jesus for healing (Mark2:1-12KJV).
Four men brought a paralyzed man on a bed to a crowded house where Jesus was and lowered the man through the roof (V1-4). “When Jesus saw their faith, he said unto the sick of the palsy, Son, thy sins be forgiven thee” (v5). The Scribes, lacking faith, thought Jesus a blasphemer for forgiving sins saying, “…who can forgive sins but God only?” (V6-7). Jesus responded, “But that ye may know that the Son of man hath power on earth to forgive sins…I say unto thee, Arise, and take up thy bed, and go thy way into thine house” (V10-11). And the sick man, with the strength of a youth, immediately rose up and walked so all were amazed and glorified God (v12).
Only the God of creation (John1:1-3KJV) can make a sick body whole. Only the God of creation, who “…spake, and it was done; he commanded, and it stood fast” (Psalms 33:9KJV) could give life and strength to a dying soul sick and palsied because of sin. The palsied man wanted the healing of the soul which he could only get when Jesus forgave his sins (v5). He needed the healing of the soul before he could appreciate the healing of the body. Before He heals us physically, Christ must relieve our mind that we are cleansed of our sin.
The healing from sin is what we need most. Many in this world today are longing to hear the words, “Son, thy sins be forgiven thee” (v5). They are longing to know the One and only Saviour who can forgive them and free them from the bondage of sin. Those who find this freedom can find contentment even if the physical is not healed. Jesus, the healer of our souls, is the only One who can give us the relief we really need. Let us seek Him with all our heart.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
