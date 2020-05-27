Do you know that we have to be willing to turn away from our sins in order to overcome them? We can confess our sins to God and He is faithful to forgive us (1John1:9KJV). But what happens if we just go on and commit the same sin again because we can always confess it to God again? Well, that makes it presumptuous sin and the Bible says that we are not to do that (Psalms19:13KJV).
So what do we do? We pray as David did in Psalms51KJV. First, he humbly asked God for mercy and forgiveness (v1, 2). Second, he acknowledged his sin and that he sinned against God who alone is the righteous and just Judge of our sins (V3, 4). Third, he acknowledged that he has the propensity to sin. Meaning that his heart desires sin but he, and we, must make a choice. We are not guilty of sin because of anyone else (Ezekiel18:20KJV).
Fourth, he acknowledges that God wants us to know truth and wisdom (v6) which we can only get from the Word (Psalms19:7-11KJV). Fifth, he asks God to take away the sinful desires of the heart when he asked to be purged with hyssop and for a clean heart and a right spirit with God (v7-10). Sixth, he asks God for restoration and the Holy Spirit (v11, 12) because it is the Holy Spirit who will convict us and help us to escape the temptation of sin (John18:8-13KJV; 1Corinthians10:13KJV).
Seventh, once restored (v12) he then promises to go forth with a testimony to the world about how God delivered him from his sin. And, how others will be converted when they hear and see what God can do, through the Holy Spirit, to change a sinful man and make him whole (v13, 14). Finally, he acknowledges that the shedding of the blood of animals is not God’s desire. Rather, He desires a broken and humbled (repentant) heart that is surrendered to the correction of a loving God (v16, 17; Revelation3:19KJV). Then, God will abundantly pardon (Isaiah55:7KJV). Want to know more about repentance and forgiveness?
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.