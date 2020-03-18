Do you know what it means to be called sons of God? The Bible says, “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth” (John1:14KJV).
When Jesus came to this earth, He left all the glory of heaven and He laid aside His kingly crown. God gave all of heaven when He gave us Jesus. The Bible says, “But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honour; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man” (Hebrews2:9KJV).
Jesus surrendered everything for fallen humanity and He glorified God in His life on this earth (John17:4).
Jesus gave up everything and risked everything to save (insert your name). When we personalize this great gift that was given for us individually, then we can realize the power that He gives us.
The Bible says, “But as many as received Him, to them gave He power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on His name” (John1:12KJV).
Jesus did not leave us to keep all of the defects and the deformities of our character. As each of us can be condemned for each and every sin we have committed, but He tells each of us individually, just as He told the woman caught in adultery, “Neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more” (John8:11KJV).
The power in that statement is incredible. He does not say, go and try or do your best. He says, “Go and sin no more.”
He made every possible provision for us to be complete in Him, not in our own righteousness, but in His. When we take hold of the power that Jesus gives us and live the words, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me” (Phillipians4:13KJV), we have access to all of heaven. Jesus will do whatever it takes to strengthen us to “go and sin no more.” He will not leave us helpless.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
