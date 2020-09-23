Do you know that the fall of Babylon is still in the near future (Part five)? The Bible says, “And there followed another angel, saying, Babylon is fallen, is fallen, that great city, because she made all nations drink of the wine of the wrath of her fornication” (Revelation14:8KJV).
So far we have studied and found that in the Bible, Babylon represents false worship or anything or anyone that tries to stand in the place of God and that wine represents false doctrine which comes from man and not from God.
Also, that we commit spiritual fornication by worshipping anything (food, money, clothes, cars, work, images, etc.) in place of God. Then we found that the wrath of God is the seven last plagues (Rev16:1KJV) and that He is pleading with us to flee from Babylon (Jeremiah51:6KJV) while there is still time to do so.
If there is still time to flee out of Babylon, then Babylon hasn’t made all nations drunk with her wine. However the Bible says her apostasy will culminate before Jesus comes again because the devil works “…with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved” and they receive a “…strong delusion, that they should believe a lie” (2Thessalonians2:9-11KJV).
When Babylon’s false worship unites with the world and Christendom, then the fall of Babylon will be complete.
The devil is a liar (John8:44KJV) and a deceiver (2Thessalonians2:10) and works slowly but progressively to bring about this apostasy, but when he is finished, Revelation14:8 will be fulfilled. The Bible says, “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth” (2Timothy2:15KJV) and we should be like the Bereans and receive “…the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so” (Acts17:11KJV).
God is still calling, “…Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues” (Revelation18:4KJV).
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
