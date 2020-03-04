Do you know what the advantage is of being a Christian? The Bible says, “We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; Persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed” (2Corinthians4:8-9KJV).
When we decide to follow Jesus, we enter into an unending battle with Christ’s enemy, the devil, who tries to draw us away from all righteousness.
The Bible says, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour” (1Peter5:8KJV). He conceives every possible to cause us to be discouraged and feel as if God has left us.
“But we have this treasure in earthen vessels that the excellency of the power may be of God, and not of us” (2Corinthians4:7KJV).
The only way to resist the devil’s temptations is to be united with the Almighty God and our Lord Jesus Christ, heavens highest authorities.
The Bible says, “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double minded” (James4:7-8KJV).
A complete surrender to God and His will, unites us with Him and the devil has no power over us. As we grow in faith and trust in Christ, continually advancing toward the perfecting of our character, we, as children of God and fully dependent upon Him, will gain the victory over sin.
The Bible says, “For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ” (2Corinthians4:6KJV).
His light leads us to heaven and if we want to be there we must follow it. “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.” (Matthew7:13-14KJV). We have a choice.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
