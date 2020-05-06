Do you know what sin is? The Bible says, “Whosoever committeth sin transgresseth also the law: for sin is the transgression of the law” (1John3:4KJV). So what happens if we do away with God’s Law? We deceive ourselves.
The Bible says, “Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin” (Romans3:20KJV). While it’s true that the Law cannot save us, only Christ can do that, the Law makes us aware of our sins. Awareness of our sins is condemning. Perhaps this is why some want to remove themselves from it as far as possible. Some would say that the Law was done away with at the cross or that it is too rigorous. Here’s where the deception comes in.
The Bible says, “Justice and judgment are the habitation of thy throne: mercy and truth shall go before thy face” (Psalm 89:14). Justice and judgment are the penalty for transgressing the Law “For the wages of sin is death…” (Romans6:23KJV) and we are all condemned “For all have sinned…” (Romans3:23KJV).However, mercy and truth are why we need Jesus, our Saviour.
The Bible says, “My little children, these things write I unto you, that ye sin not. And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous” (1John2:1KJV). While the Law condemns us, Christ pleads His blood before the Father to deliver us from the penalty of our sins, which we all deserve. My friends, how can Jesus plead for us if there is no Law because the Bible says, “…for where no law is, there is no transgression” (Romans4:15KJV).
If there is no sin, we don’t need a Saviour. If we don’t need a Saviour, Jesus didn’t have to die on the cross. If Jesus didn’t have to die, we don’t need a pastor to preach the Gospel of salvation. If we don’t need a pastor, we don’t need to go to church.
I’m thankful for the Law and for “…God our Saviour; Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth. For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus” (1Timothy2:3-5KJV).
Justice and mercy, the Law and Christ, are inseparable.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
