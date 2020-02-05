Do you know what it means to wear the yoke of Christ?
The Bible says, “Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls” (Matthew11:29-30KJV).
It begins with learning of Christ and we learn of Him through His character, which was one of obedience.
Jesus said, “For I came down from heaven, not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me (John6:38KJV). He also declared that those who will be in heaven are those who do God’s will (Matthew7:21KJV).
Also, Jesus called those who do God’s will his brother, sister and mother (Matthew12:50KJV).
Jesus said of His Father’s will, “…that every one which seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day” (John6:40KJV).
We cannot see Jesus now but we see Him by faith through His Word. He said, “Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me” (John5:39KJV).
So, as we study the Bible He reveals Himself to us. He said, “As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world” (John9:5KJV).
After He ascended to heaven, He cannot be here physically but He also said, “Ye are the light of the world…Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven” (Matthew5:14-16KJV).
The only way we can be a light to the world is if we are reflecting the light of Jesus by living our lives in willful and loving obedience to God’s Law.
Jesus did not come to destroy the Law but to fulfil it (Matthew6:17KJV).
As our character is transformed into one like His, the yoke of Christ becomes easy and His burden becomes light.
By faith, we can become one with Christ in loving and willing obedience and service to God and His Law.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
