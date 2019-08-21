Do you know what prayer Jesus will always answer immediately? The Bible says, “And this is the confidence that we have in Him, that, if we ask anything according to His will, He heareth us: and if we know that He hear us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of him” (1John5:14-15). The key is asking “according to His will.”
The Bible tells of a man full of leprosy (Matthew8:1-3KJV) who came to Jesus and worshipped Him, and said, “Lord, if thou wilt, thou canst make me clean” (v2). Jesus responded, “I will; be thou clean. And immediately his leprosy was cleansed” (v3). This man’s body was so full of the deadly poison of leprosy that he was to be isolated from everyone and no one was to touch him because he also would become defiled (Leviticus13:42-59KJV).
Jesus touched the leper and was not defiled as He cleansed the leprosy from the man. Herein is an object lesson for us. The leprosy of sin, with its deadly poison gets deeply rooted within us and neither we ourselves nor any other human can cleanse us of our sins. The Bible, in describing a sinful nation says, “…the whole head is sick, and the whole heart faint. From the sole of the foot even unto the head there is no soundness in it; but wounds, and bruises, and putried sores.” (Isaiah 1:4-6KJV). Jesus is ever willing to heal the sinner from the leprosy of sin when we say, “Lord, if thou wilt, thou canst make me clean.”
Jesus does not always answer our prayer for earthly blessings in the way that we expect. Sometimes there is a delay or He answers with something else. But when we ask His forgiveness and deliverance from sin, He will immediately answer (1John1:9KJV) because that is His will. The Bible says, Christ “gave himself for our sins, that he might deliver us from this present evil world, according to the will of God and our Father” (Galatians1:4KJV).
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
