Do you know the value God places on every single living soul? The Bible says, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son…” (John3:16KJV). God gave His Son, Jesus, the greatest gift possible for Him to give. What is the gratitude given to God? How does it compare to the gratitude we give to someone who does something nice for us? Our gratitude ought to be more profoundly displayed.
How do we do this? The Scripture continues “…that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” That means every nation, kindred, tongue, people, whether black, red, yellow or white. Every living soul is made in the likeness of God (Genesis1:27KJV). That being the case, we ought to look at each person as the purchased possession of God. The Pharisees did not do this. They criticized Jesus for eating with “publicans and sinners” (Matthew9:11KJV) and questioned whether He was a prophet because He allowed a “sinner” to wash His feet ((Luke7:39KJV). They did not have a proper understanding of mankind. They looked upon those who were not like them with contempt and hatred. In doing this, they revealed their true character as being like the devil. Do we do the same thing in the way we look upon or treat certain people?
God revealed the value He places on every living soul when He gave Jesus to a life of poverty and humiliation; of self-sacrifice and contempt; of rejection and death. All to save man (you, me), His lost sheep. Jesus illustrates this in the parable of the lost sheep (Luke15:4-7KJV). The Bible says, “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all” (Isaiah53:6KJV). Jesus is coming soon! Let’s work in harmony with God and look upon every soul as the purchase of God by the blood of Christ rather than uniting with God’s and our adversary by despising or showing contempt for anyone as all are Christ’s.
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.