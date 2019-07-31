Do you know how Jesus saves us? The Bible says, “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour; That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life” (Titus3:5-7KJV). It is by His mercy that we are saved by faith and we have this hope in us.
We are not to feel that because we are sinners we can’t hope to receive God’s blessings. Why? Because Jesus came to save sinners. The Bible says, “…for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance” (Matthew9:13KJV).
Without Jesus, our condition is utterly helpless and this makes His redeeming power our only hope. We must renounce all dependence on ourselves, look to the cross in faith and give ourselves to Jesus.
This faith connects us to heaven and strengthens us to resist evil. God has given us the means to overcome evil and every temptation (Mark9:23KJV). Jesus, our mighty Redeemer, walked the earth healing the sick and casting out demons, says to us, “…and him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out” (John 6:37KJV). We are to come to Him and believe that He accepts us, because of His promise that “I” “should not perish but have everlasting life” (John3:16KJV).
He promises that nothing can separate us from His love (Romans8:38-39KJV).
Claim these promises as your own: “God commendeth His love toward ‘me’, in that, while ‘I was yet a sinner,’ Christ died for ‘me’” (Romans 5:8KJV). And “if God be for ‘me’, who can be against ‘me’? He that spared not His own Son, but delivered Him up for ‘me’, how shall He not with Him also freely give ‘me’ all things?” (Romans 8:31-32KJV).
“Behold, what manner of love the Father hath bestowed upon ‘me,’ that ‘I’ should be called ‘a son’ of God” (1John3:1KJV).
For questions, comments or prayer, please contact Andy and Jan Maes 720.934.3425 (Seventh Day Adventists)
