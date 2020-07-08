We are calling upon all prayer warriors and intercessors to join forces on Wednesday, July 15, from 6 -7:30 p.m. to pray for our nation.
We will meet at New Song Ministries located at 147 Johnson Avenue, Orofino.
This is a call to those who want to see God work on their behalf. Come with the purpose and desire to make a difference, because your prayers will make a difference. All are welcome.
