The Nazarene Compassionate Ministry free clothing giveaway is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, July 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 153 Johnson Ave. These items are free to everyone. Good summer clothing!
PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE DONATIONS ON BACK STEPS OR AT THE CHURCH! Please bring donations during open days. Facemasks are still required.
