A Celebration of Life will be held for Evelyn Florance Ploharz will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave. in Orofino.
Evelyn was a longtime Clearwater County resident. She was born June 5, 1930 in Little Falls, MN and passed away Feb. 4, 2020 in Orofino.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers.
She is survived by her seven children, Judy (John) Smith, Helena, MT; Annette (Richard) Koch, Roy, WA; Mike (Melanie) Ploharz, Layton, UT; Pat Ploharz, Spring Hill, FL; Karen (Tom) Pearson, Stevensville, MT; Jerry (Jessie) Ploharz, Mullan, ID, and Teri (Jim) Bolling, Orofino, 19 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Daleiden, St. Michaels, MN; and sisters-in-law, Opal Boisvert, Spring Lake Park, MN, and Lucille Hubner, Motley, MN., along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Evelyn to: the TLC (Tammy L. Clark) Foundation, c/o Jessica O’Shaughnessy, 1106 Alder Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501 or the Clearwater Memorial Public Library Foundation, CMPL Foundation Inc., 139 High Country Ln., Ahsahka, ID, 83520.
