The Ascension Lutheran Church “Saturday in the Park” Silent Auction and Quilt Raffle is Saturday, Sept. 21, 4 to 7 p.m., at the Orofino City Park.
Come participate in the fun evening. There will be free hot dogs, drinks and games to play.
A quilt raffle is taking place with the winning ticket to be drawn during the December Holiday Bazaar.
Auction items include two tons of hay, a chain saw, ski tuning machine, Nordic track strider, two telescopes, a pontoon boat ride and much more, donated by businesses and people throughout the community.
