The Idaho Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College is offering the following for January.
Lewiston – The Business Model Canvas and Value Proposition, Jan 24 - 9 a.m .– 11:30 a.m., $25, SBDC, 406 Main St., Lewiston, ID 83501, Instructor: Barbara Leachman.
- Nine Blocks on one page to help you describe, design, or pivot your business model. Start with your customers and the value your business provides. Consider how you reach your customers and the messages you convey. Learn to do research, test, evaluate, and make good decisions about business starts, pitches and growth.
Lewiston – Easy Business Start, Jan 31 - 9 a.m .– 11:30 a.m., $25, SBDC, 406 Main St., Lewiston, ID 83501, Instructor: Barbara Leachman
- Make your new business start easier by getting the right information up front. Learn and understand concepts, projections, research, feasibility factors, licensing, taxes, and raising capital. Get important checklists, plan templates, links, steps, and resources before you invest your time and money.
Pre-registration is required. Please call 208-792-2465, or email ISBDC@lcsc.edu. Visit our website at www.lcsc.edu/sbdc. Click on the red box “Workshop Schedule,” then click on the blue button “Register.”
