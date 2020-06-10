June 4, the Idaho Department of Labor released data about new unemployment claims filed in Idaho in the week that ended May 30. Here’s some information about North Central Idaho.
In the region, 113 workers filed initial claims in the week ending May 30, compared to 102 the week before. Latah County was the only county to see an increase between the week ending May 23 and the following week. Those claims increases mostly came from employees in the education sector and are normal for this time of the year when jobs end at the university and school districts.
Claims filed in the last two weeks are much below the peak of 1,020 claims filed the week of March 28, but still higher than normal before the coronavirus.
The graphs below show initial claims filed each week ending on the date indicated for each of the region’s counties.
Total impact of the Coronavirus so far In the first eleven weeks of the coronavirus, more North Central Idaho residents filed unemployment insurance claims than in all of 2019.
Of counties in the region, Lewis County workers suffered the biggest loss in proportion to their employment size, as the graph below indicates. About 12 percent of Lewis County residents who were employed before the coronavirus filed new unemployment claims between March 15 and May 30. Idaho and Latah counties had the smallest job losses relative to their pre-coronavirus employment.
In Nez Perce County, the industrial sectors experiencing the largest job losses over the last 11 weeks were: health care and social assistance (518 claims), leisure and hospitality (347), construction (253), and retail trade (175). In the last two weeks, healthcare and social assistance had the most claims, trailed most closely by construction and leisure and hospitality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.