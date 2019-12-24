Karl Tyler’s Lewiston Chevrolet is proud to announce they now offer GMC and Buick! The Karl Tyler Auto Group has 33 years of experience serving communities in Montana and Idaho. They are proud to extend that experience and quality vehicle selection to Lewiston.
Karl Tyler’s Lewiston Chevrolet, Buick & GMC is locally owned and operated. Manager, Jason Martin settled in Lewiston in 2016 with his wife and kids. Sandi Tyler, dealership owner, started in the car business while working on her bachelor’s degree and has loved it ever since.
She recently relocated to Lewiston and has enjoyed making Idaho her home. According to CNW Marketing Research women hold about seven percent of all jobs in dealerships. Karl Tyler’s Lewiston Chevrolet, GMC & Buick is proud to surpass that national average by employing women in every department in our dealership. They are also proud to be part of the 4.9 percent of dealerships owned by a woman.
The diversity in their dealership gives them a unique atmosphere in the auto dealership industry. They are family and when you walk through their door you are treated like family.
Karl Tyler’s Lewiston Chevrolet, GMC & Buick has expanded their service department with highly skilled certified mechanics and service professionals. Their knowledgeable and experienced sales team provides a pressure free buying experience and Karl Tyler’s Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, available on all our new vehicles and many of their pre-owned inventory, gives you ownership peace of mind.
Karl Tyler’s Lewiston Chevrolet, Buick & GMC is committed to delivering a quality selection of reliable new and pre-owned vehicles now including GMC and Buick. They are open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Located at 2301 3rd Ave North Lewiston or on the web at Lewiston Chevrolet.com.
