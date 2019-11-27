“Is a Small Farm in Your Future?” is the title of a one-day workshop that has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The workshop will be held at the Lewis County Courthouse in Nezperce, a new location due to room availability. This is the first time this exciting workshop has been offered in the Camas Prairie area. Interested in starting a small farm? Wonder what it would take, and if you’re ready? Whether you’re in the planning stages or have just begun, this one-day intensive workshop will help you determine what options are available for you, explore potential markets and profitability for different enterprises, network with other and learn what it takes to begin and sustain a small-scale farming business. Instructors include Colette DePhelps, UI Area Extension Educator for Community Food Systems and Ken Hart, Lewis/Idaho County Extension Educator.
The workshop will now be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Nezperce, ID at the Lewis County Courthouse, 510 Oak Street, on Saturday, Dec. 14. Registration fee is $25 per person. Registration for additional persons with the first registration is $15. Lunch is included. To secure a spot in the class please call the University of Idaho extension, Lewis County Office at 208-937-2311. Limited seats will be available at the door as well.
“The workshop is for anyone interested in small acreage farming and alternative crops and livestock,” said Ken Hart, Lewis County Extension Educator. “This workshop will help people evaluate their plans for the future and provide new ideas and information to help increase the chance of success.”
This course is offered by the UI Extension Small Farms Program, focused on farmer networking and education. Nearly 600 students across Idaho have participated in the Cultivating Success training program from the UI Extension Small Farms Program.
More information and registration visit: http://www.cultivatingsuccess.org/small-farm-futrure
This event is funded by a grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA-BFR 2019-49400-30034).
About Cultivating Success
Cultivating Success™ has been offering programming since 2000 to increase agricultural producer and consumer understanding, value, and support of sustainable local farming systems in Idaho and Washington through educational and experiential opportunities. Partners of Cultivating Success TM strive to create strong communities with infrastructures that provide the resources and skills needed to produce local and sustainable food and agricultural products for the residents of the Pacific and Inland Northwest. Learn more at: www.cultivatingsuccess.org
About University of Idaho
The University of Idaho is one of only 72 land-grant research universities across the country. Home to nearly 12,000 students, the UI is a leader in student-centered learning and excels at interdisciplinary research, service to businesses and communities and in advancing diversity, citizenship and global outreach. UI is home to the Vandals and competes in the Big Sky Conference and Sun Belt Conference. Learn more: www.uidaho.
