Grangeville – The Idaho Department of Labor is implementing its new service model in the Grangeville region, providing direct mobile services to Grangeville, Riggins, Kamiah and Nezperce beginning Aug. 1.
Labor staff in Grangeville will continue to offer the same services through walk-in hours and appointment times in Grangeville as well as the three additional communities. Those services include resume writing, applying for jobs, filing for unemployment insurance benefits, mock interviews, connections to community resources, job training assistance and more.
Jani Revier, Labor director, said many rural citizens who have not traditionally had easy access to in-person Labor services should be better served by this model.
“We are now serving communities that have never had these services offered near their homes,” Revier said. “For some of these areas, a trip to see us is a three-hour roundtrip commitment in the middle of the work week. We’re thrilled at the opportunity to reach even more customers who are entitled to our services. A big thank you to all the community organizations who graciously lent us space to make this program possible.”
Services from Labor will be offered on a regular schedule:
Monday – Grangeville
Umpqua Bank Building, Lower Level
147 W Main St.
8 a.m. – noon, 1 – 5 p.m. Pacific time
Tuesday – Riggins
City Hall Council Room, 126 Main St.
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mountain time
Wednesday – Kamiah
Kamiah Welcome Center, 518 Main St.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pacific time
Thursday – Nezperce
Community Room,
602 4th Ave.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pacific time
Friday – Grangeville
Umpqua Bank Building, Lower Level
147 W Main St.
8 a.m. – noon Pacific time
Federal funding for Labor services has dropped 47 percent in the past 10 years while requirements for federally funded programs have become more stringent.
This model, with decentralized service in more communities, satisfies those requirements and saves taxpayers money without sacrificing any personnel or services that citizens rely on.
“This model invests in people, not places,” Revier said. “Our Grangeville team is ready to get back out in the community to provide the same quality services that Idahoans have grown accustomed to.”
