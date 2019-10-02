Get the information you need ahead of starting your business by taking this workshop! The fee is $10 per person and will be held at the LCSC Orofino Outreach Center at 416 Johnson Avenue on Oct. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. You will be given important resources to help with a new business in addition to the requirements a business must follow.
This is also a great opportunity to get new ideas for success and feedback on your business concept.
You can register online at http://www.lcsc.edu/ce/non-credit-courses, email orofino@lcsc.edu, call 476-5731, or stop by the office at 416 Johnson Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.