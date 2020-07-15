The 416,000 Idahoans who are in their 50s and 60s face many challenges because of the coronavirus economic crisis.
Loss of business income: The COVID-19 crisis has greatly reduced revenues of many Idaho businesses. It also is likely to lead to the permanent closure of some businesses, especially restaurants, entertainment operations, lodging, and retail stores. Since older adults are more likely to run their own businesses, those losses disproportionately hurt them.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 24 percent of American workers 65 years and older are self-employed, while 15 percent of workers 55 to 64 years are self-employed. In comparison, eight percent of workers under 55 are self-employed.
Joblessness: About 16 percent of the 162,000 payroll workers 55 years and over filed new unemployment insurance claims between March 15 and June 13. For some they went back to work within a month, but others experienced two or three months of joblessness.
Idaho women 55 years and over experienced particularly sharp increases in joblessness between March and April, as the coronavirus crisis entered its highest time of job loss, according to the Current Population Survey. An estimated 16.8 percent were unemployed in April. Many older women work in the service industries that were most hard hit by the shutdowns.
Job loss tends to have more devastating impacts on older workers. They often find it much harder to find new jobs. An Urban Institute study of workers who lost their jobs in the Great Recession that began in December 2007. Nearly half of unemployed workers 35 to 49 years old became reemployed within seven months, while half of unemployed workers 50 to 61 took more than nine months to find jobs. Only about a third of workers 62 years and over found jobs within 12 months of becoming unemployed, and only about two-fifths became reemployed within 18 months.
The Urban Institute also found that older workers who lost their jobs in the Great Recession experienced larger pay cuts than younger workers. For workers age 25 to 34, median monthly earnings at their new jobs were 11 percent lower than at the jobs they lost. For workers age 50 to 61, they were 23 percent lower, and for the older workers, they were nearly 50 percent lower.
Tough choices about early retirement: Workers 62 years and over who lose their jobs have the option of early retirement. In 2009, the Great Recession caused a surge in Social Security retirement claims, as older workers found it difficult to become reemployed. In 2009 and 2010, the number of Social Security retirement beneficiaries in Idaho grew by 16,198—more than double the 7,558 added in 2007 and 2008.
Retiring earlier than planned leads to long-term income losses. It means fewer years of work, when they could save rather than drawing upon savings. In additional, retiring early can result in considerably lower Social Security benefits. In 2020, beneficiaries who begin collecting when they turn 62 will receive 28 percent less each month than if they instead had begun collecting at age 66 and eight months, their full retirement age.
Erosions of retirement plans: The pandemic is reducing the retirement nest eggs of many households. It caused turmoil in financial markets and imposed financial hardships upon half of all households. Seven in 10 Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic will affect their retirement, forcing many to dip into their nest eggs, scale back contributions, and plan to work longer, according to a TD Ameritrade published in early June.
The economic hard times are likely to cause both employees and employers to reduce contributions to 401(k) plans. During the Great Recession, about 4 in 10 employees reduced their 401(k) plan contributions by at least 39 percent. Since the coronavirus crisis began, some employers have ended or reduced their matching contributions for 401(k) plans, and more employers are likely to do so in coming months, according to the Urban Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.