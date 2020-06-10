The Idaho migratory game bird hunting brochure for 2020 and 2021 seasons is now available online on Fish and Game’s website. This brochure contains seasons and rules information for waterfowl (ducks and geese) and also includes information for doves, crow, and sandhill crane.
The 2020-21 brochure will be available in print at license vendors and Fish and Game offices by early August.
