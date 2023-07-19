Weippe Rural Fire District will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, July 19th at 7:00 PM at the Weippe Fire shed to vote on the proposed budget for the fiscal year January 1st to December 31st, 2024. The public is invited to attend
PROPOSED EXPENDITURES:
Insurance: $2291.00
Utilities: $2000.00
Maintenance: $2300.00
Equipment: $9000.00
Office: $2100.00
Misc: $1300.00
TOTAL: $16700.00
Contingency fund: $267476.00
TOTAL: $286767.00
Proposed Revenue:
Contingency fund: $267476.00
Other: $6749.00
Tax levy: $12542.00
TOTAL: $286767.00
Kathy Tews/Clerk
7-19c
