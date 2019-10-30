The Clearwater County Sheriff has stray livestock that were found and are being held in the area of High Valley Road in Clearwater County. The cattle are solid black with no brand, tags or markings. They consist of the following with approximate ages: one 2-year-old bull, one 3-year-old cow with bull calf and three 1 ½-year-old heifers. These cattle will be auctioned at the Lewiston Livestock Market Sale on November 13, 2019 which starts at 11:00 a.m.
Chris Goetz, Sheriff
10-30,11-6c
