CLEARWATER COUNTY CONSOLIDATED ELECTION
NOVEMBER 5, 2019
8:00 AM TO 8:00 PM
IDAHO VOTER IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED
MUST BE A U S CITIZEN
MUST RESIDE IN COUNTY AND DISTRICT
FOR THIRTY DAYS BEFORE ELECTION
MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER
MUST RE-REGISTER IF YOU HAVE CHANGED
YOUR NAME OR ADDRESS SINCE LAST ELECTION
SHOW PHOTO IDENTIFICATION OR SIGN AFFIDAVIT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Clearwater County will conduct a consolidated election on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, between the hours of 8:00 am to 8:00 pm., for the following taxing districts and for the following purposes:
City of Elk River Election of Council Members – Two Positions – Four year Term
City of Orofino Election of Mayor – Four year Term
Election of Council Members – Three Positions – Four Year Term
City of Pierce Election of Mayor – Four Year Term
Election of Council Members – Two Positions – Four Year Term
Election of Council Members – Two Positions – Two Year Term
City of Weippe Election of Council Members – Two Positions – Four Year Term
School District 171 Election of Trustee, Zone 1 – One Position – Four Year Term
Trustee – Zone 1
PRECINCT DESIGNATED FOR THE FOLLOWING ELECTIONS ARE LISTED BELOW:
Precinct Location Election Held
Orofino Precinct # 1 Mani-Yac Center City of Orofino
300 Dunlap Road, Orofino, ID School District 171, Trustee Zone 1
Orofino Precinct # 2 VFW Building City of Orofino
330 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, ID School District 171, Trustee Zone 1
Orofino Precinct # 3 Clearwater County Coon Bldg. City of Orofino
2200 Michigan Ave, Orofino, ID School District 171, Trustee Zone 1
Orofino Precinct #4 and #5 Orofino National Guard Armory City of Orofino
10210 Highway 12, Orofino, ID
Weippe Precinct # 9 Weippe City Hall City of Weippe
623 N Main Street, Weippe, ID
Headquarters Precinct # 10 Vote by Mail Precinct School District 171, Trustee Zone 1
Clearwater County Courthouse
150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, ID
Pierce Precinct # 12 Pierce Community Center City of Pierce
105 West Carle Street, Pierce, ID
Elk River Precinct # 13 Vote by Mail Precinct City of Elk River
Clearwater County Courthouse
150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, ID
Grangemont Precinct # 14 Vote by Mail Precinct School District 171, Trustee Zone 1
Clearwater County Courthouse
150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, ID
The last day for an application for a mail-in Absentee ballot to be received by the clerk is October 25, 2019, no later than 5:00 p.m.
In-person absentee voting for this election is available through November 1, 2019, until 5:00 p.m., at the Clearwater County
Courthouse, 150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, Idaho. If you are a Vote by Mail Precinct and you are not currently registered to
vote, your Election Day registration and voting location is the Clearwater County Courthouse. All absentee and mail ballots must be returned to the Clearwater County Clerk’s Office on November 5, 2019, by 8:00 p.m. Notice is further given that in accordance with the Help America Vote Act of 2002, each of the polling places is accessible to individuals with disabilities.
Carrie Bird, Clearwater County Clerk 150 Michigan Avenue, P O Box 586
Clearwater County Elections Department Orofino, Idaho 83544 phone 208-476-5615
website: clearwatercounty.org
NOTE: Names of candidates may appear in a different rotation on some ballots.
