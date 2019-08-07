The following agencies of the state of Idaho have published the complete text and all related, pertinent information concerning their intent to change or make the following rules in the latest publication of the state Administrative Bulletin.
The proposed rule public hearing request deadline is August 7, 2019, unless otherwise posted.
The proposed rule written comment submission deadline is August 28, 2019, unless otherwise posted.
(Temp & Prop) indicates the rule making is both Temporary and Proposed.
(*PH) indicates that a public hearing has been scheduled.
IDAPA 02 – DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
PO Box 790, Boise, ID 83701
02-0104-1901, Rules Governing the Idaho Preferred Promotion Program. Revises product qualifications for the voluntary Idaho Preferred program; culls unnecessary language per the Red Tape Reduction Act.
IDAPA 08 – STATE BOARD AND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
PO Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0027
08-0202-1902, Rules Governing Uniformity. Incorporates by reference the 2019 revised standards for Initial Certification of Professional School Personnel including certification and endorsement revisions for Exceptional Child Generalist, Blind and Visually Impaired, Deaf/Hard of Hearing, Blended Early Childhood Education/Early Childhood Special Education, School Psychologist, School Counselor, and School Social Worker.
08-0203-1903, Rules Governing Thoroughness. (Temp & Prop) Per the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) aligns the content standards (most recently revised Core Content Science Connectors) for students with significant cognitive disabilities with the general education standards for all students. (eff. 7-1-19)T
IDAPA 35 – IDAHO STATE TAX COMMISSION
PO Box 36, Boise, ID 83722-0410
35.01.01 - Income Tax Administrative Rules
35-0101-1902, Addresses how to report repatriated dividend income received from foreign entities on the Idaho return.
35-0101-1904, Increases the monthly and annual threshold amounts when the cost of living adjustments cumulatively equal or exceed $5,000.
35.01.02 - Idaho Sales and Use Tax Administrative Rules
35-0102-1901, Implements HB 259a requiring retailers without a physical presence in Idaho to collect and remit Idaho sales tax on sales delivered into Idaho if in the current or previous calendar year those sales exceed $100,000.
35-0102-1902, Changes references to “Greater Boise Auditorium District” to “Auditorium or Community Center Districts”; removes obsolete terms.
35-0102-1903, Provides exemption for a dealer’s labor or service charges for adding accessories to specific types of vehicles.
35-0102-1904, Removes requirement that a federal taxpayer identification number must be on a return for the return to be valid.
35-0103-1901, Property Tax Administrative Rules, Updates standards on rations and appraisal procedures incorporated by reference; removes obsolete reference.
35-0105-1902, Idaho Motor Fuels Tax Administrative Rules. Simplifies definition of “bond” and explains how distributors can claim credits and refunds and that most credits and refunds can be claimed on the distributor return.
IDAPA 58 – DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY
1410 N. Hilton St., Boise, ID 83706
58.01.01 - Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho
58-0101-1903, Removes obsolete sections from the rule.
58-0101-1905, Adopts the annually revised federal regulations incorporated by reference.
58-0105-1901, Rules and Standards for Hazardous Waste. Adopts the annually revised federal regulations incorporated by reference.
NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF TEMPORARY RULE ONLY
IDAPA 18 – DEPARTMENT OF INSURANCE
18-0416-1902, Rules Governing Short-Term Health Insurance Coverage. (New chapter) (eff 7-1-19)T
NOTICES OF SCHEDULED PUBLIC HEARINGS
(Please see the Administrative Bulletin for hearing dates and times and other participant information)
IDAPA 08 – STATE BOARD AND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
08-0000-1900, Rules of the State Board of Education and the Department of Education (Omnibus rulemaking for reauthorization of rules)
IDAPA 10 – BOARD OF LICENSURE OF PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS AND PROFESSIONAL LAND SURVEYORS
10-0000-1900F, Rules of the Board of Licensure of Professional Engineers and Professional Land Surveyors (Omnibus rule making for reauthorization of fee rules)
IDAPA 16 – DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND WELFARE
16-0000-1900, Rules of the Department of Health and Welfare (Omnibus rulemaking for reauthorization of rules)
16-0000-1900F, Rules of the Department of Health and Welfare (Omnibus rule making for reauthorization of fee rules)
IDAPA 19 – BOARD OF DENTISTRY
19-0101-1900F – Rules of the Idaho State Board of Dentistry (Omnibus rule making for reauthorization of fee rules)
IDAPA 20 – DEPARTMENT OF LANDS
20-0000-1900 – Rules of the Department of Lands (Omnibus rule making for reauthorization of rules)
20-0000-1900F – Rules of the Department of Lands (Omnibus rule making for reauthorization of fee rules)
IDAPA 22 – BOARD OF MEDICINE
22-0000-1900 – Rules of the Department of Lands (Omnibus rule making for reauthorization of rules)
22-0000-1900F – Rules of the Department of Lands (Omnibus rule making for reauthorization of fee rules)
IDAPA 27 – BOARD OF PHARMACY
27-0000-1900F, Rules of the Board of Pharmacy (Omnibus rule making for reauthorization of fee rules)
IDAPA 31 – IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION
31-0000-1900 – Rules of the Idaho Public Utilities Commission
IDAPA 37 – DEPARTMENT OF WATER RESOURCES
37-0000-1900, Rules of the Department of Water Resources (Omnibus rule making for reauthorization of rules)
37-0000-1900F, Rules of the Department of Water Resources (Omnibus rule making for reauthorization of fee rules)
NOTICES OF INTENT TO PROMULGATE – NEGOTIATED RULE MAKING
(Please see the Administrative Bulletin for dates and times of scheduled meeting and other participant information)
IDAPA 02 – DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
02-0620-1901, Rules Governing Grape Planting Stock
IDAPA 05 – DEPARTMENT OF JUVENILE CORRECTIONS
05-0104-1901, Uniform Standards for Juvenile Probation Services
IDAPA 12 – DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE
12-0109-1901, Rules Pursuant to the Idaho Credit Code
12-0110-1901, Rules Pursuant to the Idaho Residential Mortgage Practices Act
12-0111-1901, Rules Pursuant to the Idaho Collection Agency Act
IDAPA 18 – DEPARTMENT OF INSURANCE
18-0408-1901, Individual Disability and Group Supplemental Disability Insurance Minimum Standards Rule
18-0606-1901, Rules for the Surplus Line Regulation
IDAPA 22 – BOARD OF MEDICINE
22-0107-1901, Rules for the Licensure of Naturopathic Medical Doctors (New Chapter)
IDAPA 35 – IDAHO STATE TAX COMMISSION
35-0103-1909; 35-0103-1910; 35-0103-1911; 35-0103-1912; 35-0103-1913; 35-0103-1914; 35-0103-1915 – Property Tax Administrative Rules
IDAPA 40 – COMMISSION ON THE ARTS
40-0101-1901, Rules of the Idaho Commission on the Arts
IDAPA 58 – DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY
58-0104-1901, Rules for Administration of Wastewater Treatment Facility Grants
58-0106-1901, Rules and Standards for Hazardous Waste
58-0112-1901, Rules for Administration of Water Pollution Control Loans
58-0120-1901, Rules for Administration of Drinking Water Loan Program
58-0122-1901, Rules for Administration of Planning Grants for Drinking Water Facilities
