A public hearing, pursuant to Idaho Code 31-4330, for consideration of the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins October 1, 2019 and ends September 30, 2020 will be held at the Pierce Community Center’s Joyce Gebhart Room, located at 105 W. Carle Street, Pierce., at 6:30 p.m. on August 13th, 2019.
PROPOSED EXPENDITURES
PROPOSED FY20
P.C.C. Bldg. Repairs & Maintenance ...…………………………. 50,000
Insurance & Expenses …………………...………………………. 20,000
Pierce Community Pool …………………………………………. 30,000
Deer Creek Fishing Tournament…………………………………. 400
Clearwater Ski Club ………………………..………...………….. 1,200
Senior Tea & Play Park ………………………………………….. 850
Friends of TS Library …………………………………..……....... 500
Clearwater County Youth Sports ……………………..….……… 1,500
CCED Investment ……………………………………..….……… 1,000
Judo Club, Youth Activities & Misc. Club ...…………………….. 421
TOTAL PROPOSED EXPENDITURES $105,871
PROPOSED REVENUE
Property Tax & Replacement ...……..………………………….. 65,571
Inventory Phase-Out …………………………………………… 20,000
Pierce Community Center……………………………………… 10,000
Pierce Pool ………...…………………………………………… 10,000
Interest, Donations, Savings, Misc. ……………………………. 300
TOTAL PROPOSED REVENUE $105,871
The proposed expenditures and revenues for fiscal year 2019-2020 have been tentatively approved by the Pierce Recreation District Board and entered in detail in the Journal of Proceedings. Taxpayers within the Pierce Recreation District are invited to appear and give comment on the proposed budget prior to the adoption of the budget. A copy of the proposed budget is available at the Pierce Community Center for inspection during regular business hours (208-464-2443).
Carmen R. Syed, Secretary/Treasurer
8-7-19c
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.