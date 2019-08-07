A public hearing, pursuant to Idaho Code 31-4330, for consideration of the proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins October 1, 2019 and ends September 30, 2020 will be held at the Pierce Community Center’s Joyce Gebhart Room, located at 105 W. Carle Street, Pierce., at 6:30 p.m. on August 13th, 2019.

PROPOSED EXPENDITURES

PROPOSED FY20

P.C.C. Bldg. Repairs & Maintenance ...…………………………. 50,000

Insurance & Expenses …………………...………………………. 20,000

Pierce Community Pool …………………………………………. 30,000

Deer Creek Fishing Tournament…………………………………. 400

Clearwater Ski Club ………………………..………...………….. 1,200

Senior Tea & Play Park ………………………………………….. 850

Friends of TS Library …………………………………..……....... 500

Clearwater County Youth Sports ……………………..….……… 1,500

CCED Investment ……………………………………..….……… 1,000

Judo Club, Youth Activities & Misc. Club ...…………………….. 421

TOTAL PROPOSED EXPENDITURES $105,871

PROPOSED REVENUE

Property Tax & Replacement ...……..………………………….. 65,571

Inventory Phase-Out …………………………………………… 20,000

Pierce Community Center……………………………………… 10,000

Pierce Pool ………...…………………………………………… 10,000

Interest, Donations, Savings, Misc. ……………………………. 300

TOTAL PROPOSED REVENUE $105,871

The proposed expenditures and revenues for fiscal year 2019-2020 have been tentatively approved by the Pierce Recreation District Board and entered in detail in the Journal of Proceedings. Taxpayers within the Pierce Recreation District are invited to appear and give comment on the proposed budget prior to the adoption of the budget. A copy of the proposed budget is available at the Pierce Community Center for inspection during regular business hours (208-464-2443).

Carmen R. Syed, Secretary/Treasurer

8-7-19c

