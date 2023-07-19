The Pierce Cemetery District will hold its annual budget hearing Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at the Pierce Cemetery at 6:30 p.m. to adopt the following budget:
EXPENSES
Cemetery Maintenance $ 3,600.00
Insurance $ 450.00
Water Utility $ 400.00
Electric Utility $ 400.00
Misc. Expenses $ 500.00
Land Acquisition $ 15,000.00
TOTAL EXPENSES $ 20,350.00
REVENUE
Property Tax $ 4,995.00
Above line includes $119.00 forgone amount
Carry Over $ 15,355.00
TOTAL REVENUE $ 20,350.00
Edward C. Ogden Jr.
Board member
7-19; 7-26, 8-2c
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.