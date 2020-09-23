AN ORDINANCE BEING THE ANNUAL APPROPRIATIONS ORDINANCE, PROVIDING FOR THE MAKING OF APPROPRIATION IN THE AMOUNT OF $3.279,274 FOR THE CITY OF WEIPPE, IDAHO FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCING ON OCTOBER 1, 2020 AND ENDING ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF WEIPPE, IDAHO AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. That the following sums of money, or as much thereof as may be authorized by law, as may be needed or deemed necessary to defray all expenses and liabilities of the City of Weippe, Idaho be, and the same are hereby appropriated for the corporate purposes and objects of said City hereinafter specified for the fiscal year commencing on the first day of October, 2020 and ending on the thirtieth day of September, 2021.
Section 2: The objects and purposes for which such appropriation is made, and the amount of each object and purpose is as follows:
General $1,542,124
Law Enforcement 35,000
Fire 7,500
Animal control 4,150
Park 6,000
Street 316,000
Water 90,500
Sewer 1,243,000
Sanitation 35,000
TOTAL APPROPRIATIONS $3,279,274
SECTION 3. That a general tax levy of $178,296 on all taxable property within the City of Weippe be levied for the general purposes of said city, for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2020.
Section 4. All Ordinances and Parts of ordinances in conflict with this ordinance are hereby repealed.
Section 5. The City Clerk of the City of Weippe is hereby directed to file a certified copy of this Ordinance with the County Commissioners of Clearwater County, Idaho, and the Idaho Secretary of state, in accordance with Idaho Code 50-1003 and 63-804.
Section 6. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force upon its passage, approval and publication in one issue of the Clearwater Tribune, the official newspaper of the City of Weippe.
PASSED under suspension of the rules upon which a roll call vote was taken and duly enacted an ordinance of the City of Weippe, Clearwater County, Idaho at a convened meeting of the Weippe City Council on the 14th day of September, 2020.
APPROVED by the Mayor of the City of Weippe, Idaho, this 14th day of September, 2020.
ATTEST: Norman C. Steadman, Mayor
City Clerk
9-23-20c
