AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ELK RIVER, IDAHO, ENTITLED THE ANNUAL APPROPRIATION ORDINANCE FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING OCTOBER 1, 2019 AND ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2020, APPROPRIATING THE SUM OF $891,761 TO DEFRAY THE EXPENSES AND LIABILITIES OF THE CITY OF ELK RIVER, CLEARWATER COUNTY, IDAHO, FOR SAID FISCAL YEAR, AUTHORIZING A LEVY OF SUFFICIENT TAX UPON THE TAXABLE PROPERTY AND SPECIFYING THE OBJECTS AND PURPOSES FOR WHICH SAID APPROPRIATION IS MADE, AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
BE IT ORDAINED by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Elk River, Clearwater County, Idaho as follows:
SECTION 1: That the sum of $891,761 and the same is appropriated, to defray the necessary expenses and liabilities of the City of Elk River, Clearwater County, Idaho for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2019.
SECTION 2: That the objects and purposes for which such appropriation are made, and the amounts of the same are as follows:
GENERAL FUND: $499,509
For the purpose of defraying expenses and liabilities of General Government including administration, legal, law enforcement, accounting and insurance expenses; and for the purpose of defraying expenses and liabilities of operation, maintenance and improvement of streets.
WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE FUND: $392,252
For the purpose of defraying expenses and liabilities of administration, legal, accounting, insurance, operation, maintenance and improvement of the water system, sewer system, and garbage service.
TOTAL PROPOSED EXPENDITURES: $891,761
SECTION 3: A General tax levy on all taxable property within the City of Elk River be levied in the amount allowed by law for the general purposes for said City for the Fiscal Year beginning October 1, 2019.
SECTION 4: All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict with this ordinance are hereby repealed.
SECTION 5: This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force upon its passage, approval, and publication in one issue of the Clearwater Tribune, the official newspaper of the City of Elk River.
PASSED by the City Council of the City of Elk River, Idaho, under suspension of rules upon which a roll call vote was taken at the September 4th Special Council Meeting and APPROVED by the Mayor this 4th day of September, 2019.
AYES – 3
NOES – 0
Dave Brown, Mayor
ATTEST:
Christina Bartlett, Clerk/Treasurer
9-11-19c
