REBECCA J. VAAGE, ISB #6910
Vaage Law Office PLLC
320 Michigan Ave., #206
P.O. Box 722
Orofino, ID 83544
Tel: (208) 476-9300
E-mail: rvaage@qroidaho.net
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF
THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLEARWATER
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
ELBERT B. SNYDER,
Deceased.
CASE NO. CV18-21-378
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as a Personal Representative of the estate of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent, or the estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of the Notice to Creditors, or within 60 days after the undersigned mailed or delivered a copy to this Notice to such persons, whichever is later, or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court.
DATED this 3rd day of May 2022.
HYE NAN ANGIE SNYDER
c/o Rebecca J. Vaage
Vaage Law Office PLLC
P.O. Box 722
Orofino, Idaho 83544
