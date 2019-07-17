KATE A. HAWKINS

CLARK and FEENEY, LLP

1229 Main Street

P.O. Drawer 285

Lewiston, ID 83501

Telephone: (208) 743-9516

Facsimile: (208) 746-9160

Idaho State Bar # 9097

Attorneys for Personal Representative

shannon@clarkandfeeney.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLEARWATER

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JEFFREY ALLEN YOUNG,

Deceased.

CASE NO. CV. 18-19-0179

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SAMUEL R. YOUNG has been appointed Personal Representative of the above named estate. All persons having claims against the said decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative of the estate c/o Samuel R. Young, 1696 E. Ensign Circle, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121, or to the attorney for the Personal Representative at the offices of Clark and Feeney, LLP, 1229 Main Street, P.O. Drawer 285, Lewiston, ID 83501, and filed with the Court.

DATED this 11th day of July, 2019.

CLARK AND FEENEY, LLP

By //s//______________________________

Kate A. Hawkins, a member of the firm

Attorneys for Personal Representative

7-17, 24, 31-19c

