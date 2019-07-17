KATE A. HAWKINS
CLARK and FEENEY, LLP
1229 Main Street
P.O. Drawer 285
Lewiston, ID 83501
Telephone: (208) 743-9516
Facsimile: (208) 746-9160
Idaho State Bar # 9097
Attorneys for Personal Representative
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLEARWATER
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JEFFREY ALLEN YOUNG,
Deceased.
CASE NO. CV. 18-19-0179
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SAMUEL R. YOUNG has been appointed Personal Representative of the above named estate. All persons having claims against the said decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative of the estate c/o Samuel R. Young, 1696 E. Ensign Circle, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121, or to the attorney for the Personal Representative at the offices of Clark and Feeney, LLP, 1229 Main Street, P.O. Drawer 285, Lewiston, ID 83501, and filed with the Court.
DATED this 11th day of July, 2019.
CLARK AND FEENEY, LLP
By //s//______________________________
Kate A. Hawkins, a member of the firm
Attorneys for Personal Representative
7-17, 24, 31-19c
