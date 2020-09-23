ALISON M. BRANDT, ISBN 4574
BRANDT LAW OFFICES, PLLC
431 College Avenue
P. O. Box 2482
Orofino, Idaho 83544
Telephone: (208) 476-7212
Fax: (208) 476-4642
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLEARWATER\
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
DONALD L. LARSON,
Deceased.
CASE NO. CV18-20-198
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court.
DATED: 9-20-20
____________________________________
Darcy Rattazzi
c/o Brandt Law Offices, PLLC
P.O. Box 2482
Orofino, Idaho 83544
9-23,30; 10-7c
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.