ALISON M. BRANDT, ISBN 4574

BRANDT LAW OFFICES, PLLC

431 College Avenue

P. O. Box 2482

Orofino, Idaho 83544

Telephone: (208) 476-7212

Fax: (208) 476-4642

ambrandt@frontier.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLEARWATER\

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

DONALD L. LARSON,

Deceased.

CASE NO. CV18-20-198

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED: 9-20-20

____________________________________

Darcy Rattazzi

c/o Brandt Law Offices, PLLC

P.O. Box 2482

Orofino, Idaho 83544

9-23,30; 10-7c

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.