The Board of County Commissioners, Clearwater County, Idaho will be accepting sealed bids until 5:00 PM Friday, June 12, 2020 for 1973 Mac Western RS?00L. The bids will be publicly opened and read on the 15th of June 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Clearwater County Courthouse, Commissioner's Office, located at 150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, Idaho.
The bids may be mailed or delivered to the office of the Board of County Commissioners, Clearwater County Courthouse, P.O. Box 586, 150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, Idaho 83544, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The envelope must be marked as a SEALED BID 1973 MAC WESTERN. DO NOT FAX BIDS. There is a minimum bid of
$1,000.
The Board has the right to reject any and all bids. The bid award is contingent upon available funding. Unsuccessful bidders will be notified as soon as possible
Dated this 26th day of May, 2020 Board of County Commissioners Clearwater County, Idaho
Rick Winkel, Chairman Carrie Bird, Clerk
By Michelle Donner, Deputy
6-3,10-20c
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.