Position: fire Commissioner
Location: Sub-district #1
Description: Fire Commissioner
Non-paid position
Representing sub-district #1 for at least one year immediately preceding their appointment.
Application deadline: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
Submit letter of application to: UFCRFD
C/o Molly Loaiza-Campos, Secretary
10749 Upper Fords Cr. Rd.
Orofino ID 83544
Board meeting for vote: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, 7pm
UFCRFD Station
8272 Upper Fords Creek Road
Orofino ID 83544
Applicants must attend this meeting.
Ed Routh – Sub-district # 2 - 208-476-4144
Molly Loaiza-Campos – Sub-district #3 – 208-669-0164
10-30-19c
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.