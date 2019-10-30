Position: fire Commissioner

Location: Sub-district #1

Description: Fire Commissioner

Non-paid position

Representing sub-district #1 for at least one year immediately preceding their appointment.

Application deadline: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

Submit letter of application to: UFCRFD

C/o Molly Loaiza-Campos, Secretary

10749 Upper Fords Cr. Rd.

Orofino ID 83544

Board meeting for vote: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, 7pm

UFCRFD Station

8272 Upper Fords Creek Road

Orofino ID 83544

Applicants must attend this meeting.

Ed Routh – Sub-district # 2 - 208-476-4144

Molly Loaiza-Campos – Sub-district #3 – 208-669-0164

10-30-19c

