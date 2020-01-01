On Tuesday, the 28th day of April, 2020, at the hour of 10:00 o'clock a.m. of said day at Clearwater County Land Title Co., Inc., 131 Michigan Ave., Orofino, in the County of Clearwater, State of Idaho, Ryan M. Fawcett, as Successor Trustee, will sell at public auction, to the highest bidder, for cash, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Clearwater, State of Idaho, and described as follows, to wit:
Situate in the County of Clearwater, State of Idaho.
That portion of Lot 4, Section 21, Township 36 North, Range 2 East, Boise Meridian, lying West of the Lewis-Clark Highway, Clearwater County, Idaho.
EXCEPTING: The South 154.7 feet thereof.
ALSO EXCEPTING: Beginning at a point which is East 259.8 feet and N 1°25’ W 154.7 feet of the Southwest corner of said Lot 4; thence N 0°02’ W 105 feet; thence East 135 feet, more or less, to the right of way of the Lewis-Clark Highway; thence North along the West right of way line, aforesaid, 158 feet; thence West to the West line of said Lot 4; thence South to a point due West of the point of beginning; thence East to the point of beginning.
ALSO EXCEPTING: Beginning at a point on the West right of way line of the Lewis-Clark Highway, which point is East 397.4 feet and N 1°25’ W 154.7 feet to the Southwest corner of Lot 4; thence West a distance of 137.6 feet to a point; thence N 0°02’ W a distance of 105 feet to a point, thence East a distance of 135 feet, more or less, to the West right of way line of the Lewis-Clark Highway; thence South along the West right of way line, aforesaid, a distance of 105.3 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning.
ALSO EXCEPTING: Beginning at a brass cap monument marking the section corner common to Sections 20, 21, 29, Township 36 North, Range 2 East, Boise Meridian, Clearwater County, Idaho; thence N 00°01’57” W 1343.56 feet along the West boundary of said Section 21; thence East 1362.27 feet to an existing fence corner post set in concrete marking a property corner of the Orofino Municipal Golf Course and the True and Real Point of Beginning, thence S 00°17’42” E 150 feet along an existing fence; thence N 89°25’15” E 200.00 feet; thence N 00°17’42” W 150.00 feet to an existing East West fence line; thence S 89°25’15’ W 200 feet along said existing fence line to the True and Real Point of Beginning.
The Successor Trustee has no knowledge of a more particular description of the above referenced real property, but for purposes of compliance with Section 60 113, Idaho Code, the Successor Trustee has been informed that the street address of 47310 Highway 12, Orofino, Idaho, is sometimes associated with said real property.
Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty regarding title, possession or encumbrances to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the Deed of Trust executed by THOMAS DEAN PARTEE, an Unmarried Person, and EUGENIA I. PARTEE, an Unmarried Person, and KATELYN BROWN, an Unmarried Person, Grantor, to Ryan M. Fawcett, Successor Trustee, for the benefit and security of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., recorded May 11, 2018, as Instrument No. 233253, Mortgage records of Clearwater County, Idaho; and assigned to the IDAHO HOUSING AND FINANCE ASSOCIATION by Assignment of Deed of Trust recorded on November 4, 2019, as Instrument No. 236833, Mortgage records of Clearwater County, Idaho. THE ABOVE GRANTOR IS NAMED TO COMPLY WITH SECTION 45 1506 (4)(a), IDAHO CODE. NO REPRESENTATION IS MADE THAT THEY ARE, OR ARE NOT, PRESENTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS OBLIGATION.
The default for which this sale is to be made is the failure to pay when due, monthly installment payments under the Deed of Trust Note dated May 7, 2018, in the amount of $1,382.00 each, for the months of June through November, 2019, inclusive. All delinquent payments are now due, plus accumulated late charges, plus all escrow advances, plus any costs or expenses associated with this foreclosure. The accrued interest is at the rate of 4.50% per annum from May 1, 2019, and the Beneficiary elects to sell or cause the trust property to be sold to satisfy said obligation. The principal balance owing as of this date on the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust is $168,476.07, plus accrued interest at the rate of 4.50% per annum from May 1, 2019.
DATED This 27th day of December, 2019.
RYAN M. FAWCETT, a Member of the
Idaho State Bar, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE
