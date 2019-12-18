On April 20, 2020, at 9:00 am, at the Michigan Avenue Entrance to the Clearwater County Courthouse located at 150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, ID 83544, Brigham J. Lundberg, a member of the Idaho State Bar, as successor trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, for cashier's check or bank certified check in lawful money of the United States of America, all payable at the time of sale, the following described real property situated in Clearwater County, Idaho, and described as follows:
Situate in the County of Clearwater, State of Idaho, Lot 5, Block 5, REVISED BOWLER SUBDIVISION, City of Orofino, Clearwater County, State of Idaho, according to the recorded plat thereof.
Together with all the improvements now or hereafter erected on the property, and all easements, appurtenances, and fixtures now or hereafter a part of the property.
Parcel No.: RP001500050050A
The successor trustee has no knowledge of a more particular description of the above-referenced real property, but for purposes of compliance with Idaho Code section 60-113, the successor trustee has been informed that the address of 13960 Highway 12, Orofino, ID 83544 is commonly associated with said real property.
Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the deed of trust dated February 21, 2006 and executed by Guy L. Jurgens and Beverley R. Jurgens, as grantors, to Clearwater County Land Title, as trustee, in favor of National City Mortgage a Division of National City Bank of Indiana, as beneficiary, and filed for record on February 27, 2006, as Instrument No. 201908, official records of Clearwater County, Idaho. Please note: The above-named grantors are named to comply with Idaho Code section 45-1506(4)(a). No representation is made that they are, or are not, presently responsible for the obligation.
The balance due and owing as of the date hereof on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is the amount of $87,312.37 in principal; plus accrued interest at the rate of 3.87500 percent per annum from July 1, 2019 adjusting, if at all, pursuant to the terms of the Note plus service charges, late charges, costs, fees, including trustee and/or attorney fees and costs, and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation thereunder or in this sale to protect the security associated with the Deed of Trust, as authorized in the Note, Deed of Trust, or as allowed under Idaho law. Because interest, late charges, fees, costs, and expenses continue to accrue, the total amount due varies from day to day. Hence, if you pay the amount shown above, an adjustment may be necessary after receipt of funds to satisfy the debt.
DATED: December 9, 2019 /S/ Brigham J. Lundberg Brigham J. Lundberg, a member of the Idaho State Bar Successor Trustee Lundberg & Associates, PC 3269 South Main, #100 Salt Lake City, UT 84115 801-263-3400 Office Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. L& A Case No. 19.75106.1/MSW
THIS COMMUNICATION IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
12/18, 25-19, 1/1, 8-20c
