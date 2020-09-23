NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Board of County Commissioners of Clearwater County, Idaho will meet on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 8:30 A.M. in the office of the County Commissioners in the courthouse in Orofino Idaho, for the purpose of considering a fee increase in the Solid Waste fees over 5%. The implementation date for the proposed increase would be October 19, 2020 and January 1, 2021.
The following listing sets forth the current Solid Waste fees for providing service and the increased fee amounts as proposed by the Board of County Commissioners.
Current Fees Proposed Fees
January 1, 2021
Residential $170.18 $178.70
Commercial $340.32 $357.34
Apartment Units $136.14 unit $178.70 unit
Duplex $136.14 unit $178.70 unit
Mixed Occupancy
Apartment units N/A $178.70 unit
Business Units N/A $357.34
Cabin $85.12 $178.70
Summertime Occupancy $85.12 $178.70
Mobile Home in Park $170.18 trailer $178.70 trailer
Motel Rate $340.32 $446.68
RV parks charged $340.32 $357.34 office
Per Space $89.38
Wastewater treatment plants $340.32 $357.34
Fire Districts $170.18 $178.70
Schools & Hospitals $340.32 $714.68
Convenience store/Gas Stations $340.32 $714.68
Grocery store & Restaurants $340.32 $714.68
Correction Facilities $340.32 $714.68
Tax Exempt Government Buildings $340.32 $357.34
Non-Profit Organizations $170.18 $178.70
Circuit Breaker $85.12 $89.38
October 19, 2020
Vehicle Tires (20 in. rim and under) $2.00/$4.00 w/rim $2.50/$5.00 w/rim
Appliances w/Freon
(Fridge, freezer & A/C units) No charge $5.00 each
Animals (Cow, horse, pig) $15.00
No vehicle tires or tires with rims 21 inches and up. No tires from commercial business.
Waste such as construction and demolition materials, roofing material, furniture, carpet, and large bulky items are not covered under the residential solid waste fee. These wastes and other materials are subject to additional charges.
Tonnage fees at $77.00 per ton. Residents, contractors, business will be charged when bringing in debris from remodel, roofing, construction, tear downs, clean ups. Anything other than normal household (kitchen and bathroom) waste.
Yard clippings, tree trimming $10.00 per load. If garbage is mixed in it will be charged at $77.00 per ton. All garbage and debris from out of county will be charged $5.00 per bag or $77.00 per ton.
Disposal at the NMSW Timberline site as follows:
Level truck bed load $20.00
Truck bed with racks $40.00
Trailer loads $60.00
Dump truck loads $80.00
Animals (Cow, horse, pig) $15.00
Vehicle Tires (20 in. rim and under $2.00/$4.00w/rim $2.50/$5.00w/rim
No tires from commercial business
Appliances w/Freon
(Fridge, freezer & A/C units) No charge $5.00 each
Proof of Residency and Service address at Transfer Station
Residence of Clearwater County disposing of solid waste or any other materials at the Orofino and Timberline Transfer Station shall produce proof of residency and service address from which waste material was generated from prior to disposal. Acceptable documents for proof of residency and service address include current county tax bill with solid waste fee shown, current city utility bill, current electrical bill, vehicle registration and/or driver’s license matching residential user and service address from which the solid waste material was generated.
CLEARWATER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
By: R.J. Winkel
Rick Winkel
Chairman
ATTEST:
Michelle Donner, Deputy
Carrie Bird
Clearwater County Clerk
9-23,30-20c
