NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Board of County Commissioners of Clearwater County, Idaho will meet on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 8:30 A.M. in the office of the County Commissioners in the courthouse in Orofino Idaho, for the purpose of considering a fee increase in the Solid Waste fees over 5%. The implementation date for the proposed increase would be October 19, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

The following listing sets forth the current Solid Waste fees for providing service and the increased fee amounts as proposed by the Board of County Commissioners.

Current Fees Proposed Fees

January 1, 2021

Residential $170.18 $178.70

Commercial $340.32 $357.34

Apartment Units $136.14 unit $178.70 unit

Duplex $136.14 unit $178.70 unit

Mixed Occupancy

Apartment units N/A $178.70 unit

Business Units N/A $357.34

Cabin $85.12 $178.70

Summertime Occupancy $85.12 $178.70

Mobile Home in Park $170.18 trailer $178.70 trailer

Motel Rate $340.32 $446.68

RV parks charged $340.32 $357.34 office

Per Space $89.38

Wastewater treatment plants $340.32 $357.34

Fire Districts $170.18 $178.70

Schools & Hospitals $340.32 $714.68

Convenience store/Gas Stations $340.32 $714.68

Grocery store & Restaurants $340.32 $714.68

Correction Facilities $340.32 $714.68

Tax Exempt Government Buildings $340.32 $357.34

Non-Profit Organizations $170.18 $178.70

Circuit Breaker $85.12 $89.38

October 19, 2020

Vehicle Tires (20 in. rim and under) $2.00/$4.00 w/rim $2.50/$5.00 w/rim

Appliances w/Freon

(Fridge, freezer & A/C units) No charge $5.00 each

Animals (Cow, horse, pig) $15.00

No vehicle tires or tires with rims 21 inches and up. No tires from commercial business.

Waste such as construction and demolition materials, roofing material, furniture, carpet, and large bulky items are not covered under the residential solid waste fee. These wastes and other materials are subject to additional charges.

Tonnage fees at $77.00 per ton. Residents, contractors, business will be charged when bringing in debris from remodel, roofing, construction, tear downs, clean ups. Anything other than normal household (kitchen and bathroom) waste.

Yard clippings, tree trimming $10.00 per load. If garbage is mixed in it will be charged at $77.00 per ton. All garbage and debris from out of county will be charged $5.00 per bag or $77.00 per ton.

Disposal at the NMSW Timberline site as follows:

Level truck bed load $20.00

Truck bed with racks $40.00

Trailer loads $60.00

Dump truck loads $80.00

Animals (Cow, horse, pig) $15.00

Vehicle Tires (20 in. rim and under $2.00/$4.00w/rim $2.50/$5.00w/rim

No tires from commercial business

Appliances w/Freon

(Fridge, freezer & A/C units) No charge $5.00 each

Proof of Residency and Service address at Transfer Station

Residence of Clearwater County disposing of solid waste or any other materials at the Orofino and Timberline Transfer Station shall produce proof of residency and service address from which waste material was generated from prior to disposal. Acceptable documents for proof of residency and service address include current county tax bill with solid waste fee shown, current city utility bill, current electrical bill, vehicle registration and/or driver’s license matching residential user and service address from which the solid waste material was generated.

CLEARWATER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

By: R.J. Winkel

Rick Winkel

Chairman

ATTEST:

Michelle Donner, Deputy

Carrie Bird

Clearwater County Clerk

9-23,30-20c

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.