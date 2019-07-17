The Elk River Cemetery District will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on the 3rd day of August, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at 407 W. Main Street, Elk River, Idaho 83827; 208-826-3498. Taxpayers within the Elk River Cemetery District are invited to attend and provide written or oral comments on the budget.

PROPOSED EXPENDITURES 2019 - 2020

Salaries 10,000

Insurance 1,200

Utilities 2,600

Repair/Maintenance 1,200

Office Suppies 200

Fuel 600

Capital Improvements 25,000

Donations 200

Cash Carry Over 22,484

TOTALS 63,484

PROPOSED INCOME 2019-2020

Tax Levy 7,428

Interest 200

Grants, Donations, Cap Imp Rec’d 7,772

Burial Fees 600

Capital Improvements 25,000

Cash Carry Over 22,484

TOTALS 63,484

Della Kreisher, Secretary/Treasurer

Elk River Cemetery district

7-17-19c

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.