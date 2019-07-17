The Elk River Cemetery District will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on the 3rd day of August, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at 407 W. Main Street, Elk River, Idaho 83827; 208-826-3498. Taxpayers within the Elk River Cemetery District are invited to attend and provide written or oral comments on the budget.
PROPOSED EXPENDITURES 2019 - 2020
Salaries 10,000
Insurance 1,200
Utilities 2,600
Repair/Maintenance 1,200
Office Suppies 200
Fuel 600
Capital Improvements 25,000
Donations 200
Cash Carry Over 22,484
TOTALS 63,484
PROPOSED INCOME 2019-2020
Tax Levy 7,428
Interest 200
Grants, Donations, Cap Imp Rec’d 7,772
Burial Fees 600
Capital Improvements 25,000
Cash Carry Over 22,484
TOTALS 63,484
Della Kreisher, Secretary/Treasurer
Elk River Cemetery district
7-17-19c
