The quarterly Commissioners’ meeting of the Sunnyside Rural Fire District will be held August 21, 2019 5:30pm at the Sunnyside Fire Station at 7028 Cavendish Highway, Lenore, Idaho 83541. The proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget will be discussed as an agenda item. The taxpayers of the district are invited to attend and provide written or oral comments on the proposed budget.

SUNNYSIDE RURAL FIRE DISTRICT FISCAL YEAR 2020

INCOME

NEZ PERCE COUNTY $6,320

CLEARWATER COUNTY $22,575

TOTAL INCOME $28,895

EXPENSES

FIREFIGHTING EQUIPMENT $9,339

PERSONNEL $1,540

STATION/ADMINISTRATION $5,266

DISTRICT OUTREACH $750

CONTINGENCY FUND $6,000

CAPITAL ASSET REPLACEMENT FUND $6,000

TOTAL EXPENSES $28,895

