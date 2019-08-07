The quarterly Commissioners’ meeting of the Sunnyside Rural Fire District will be held August 21, 2019 5:30pm at the Sunnyside Fire Station at 7028 Cavendish Highway, Lenore, Idaho 83541. The proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget will be discussed as an agenda item. The taxpayers of the district are invited to attend and provide written or oral comments on the proposed budget.
SUNNYSIDE RURAL FIRE DISTRICT FISCAL YEAR 2020
INCOME
NEZ PERCE COUNTY $6,320
CLEARWATER COUNTY $22,575
TOTAL INCOME $28,895
EXPENSES
FIREFIGHTING EQUIPMENT $9,339
PERSONNEL $1,540
STATION/ADMINISTRATION $5,266
DISTRICT OUTREACH $750
CONTINGENCY FUND $6,000
CAPITAL ASSET REPLACEMENT FUND $6,000
TOTAL EXPENSES $28,895
8-7,14-19c
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.