The Big Canyon Fire District will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Big Canyon Fire Station, Peck, ID.
Budget FY2024
October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024
Anticipated Revenues-FY2024
Tax Levy $26,700.00
Property Tax Replacement $464.00
Contract-Fire Protection (Individuals) $300.00
Checking Cash Carryover $500.00
Business Money Market Acct Carryover $10,560.00
Interest on Savings $20.00
Grants $1,000.00
Total Anticipated Revenues $39,544.00
Anticipated Disbursements-FY2024
Compensation Insurances $500.00
General Liability Insurance $2,600.00
Life Flight Insurance $1,000.00
Gas & Oil $4,488.00
Utilities $8,424.00
General Operating Expenses $1,167.00
Secretarial Service $1,200.00
Repairs & Maintenance $6,500.00
Emergency Fund $5,000.00
Equipment $2,000.00
Capital Fund $1,665.00
Facilities Improvements $3,000.00
Training $1,000.00
Grants $1,000.00
Total Anticipated Disbursements $39,544.00
Penny Hasenoehrl, Secretary
Big Canyon Fire District
