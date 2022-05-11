MAY 17, 2022
POLLS OPEN FROM 8:00 AM TO 8:00 PM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Clearwater County will be conducting a Primary Election and a Consolidated Election on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for the following taxing districts and for the following purposes to be held at the precinct locations all as indicated below. Identification is required and voter must be a US citizen, at least 18 years of age, who has resided in the county and taxing district for at least thirty days prior to election. Voter must re-register if any changes in name or address have occurred since the last election.
Notice of Supplemental Levy Elections
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to resolutions of the following school districts the following elections will be conducted for the purpose of voting upon the question and proposition for each district as follows:
Whitepine Joint School District No. 288 Levy by Resolution adopted March 10, 2022, for a levy in the amount of $880,000 per year for a period of one (1) year for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the district for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023.
Joint School District No. 302 Levy by Resolution adopted March 14, 2022, for a levy in the amount of $445,000 per year for a period of one (1) year for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the district for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023.
Orofino Precinct # 1 Mani-Yac Center PRIMARY
300 Dunlap Road, Orofino, ID
Orofino Precinct # 2 VFW Building PRIMARY
330 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, ID
Orofino Precinct # 3 Clearwater County Coon Bldg. PRIMARY
2200 Michigan Ave, Orofino, ID
Orofino Precinct #4 and #5 Orofino National Guard Armory PRIMARY & Dist. 302 Levy
10210 Highway 12, Orofino, ID Precinct 4 only
Fraser Precinct # 6 Vote by Mail Precinct PRIMARY
Clearwater County Courthouse
150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, ID
Greer Precinct # 7 Vote by Mail Precinct PRIMARY
Clearwater County Courthouse
150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, ID
Teakean Precinct # 8 Cavendish Church PRIMARY
12767 Cavendish Highway, Lenore, ID
Weippe Precinct # 9 Weippe City Hall PRIMARY
406 Main Street, Weippe, ID
Dent/Headquarters Vote by Mail Precinct PRIMARY
Precinct #10 Clearwater County Courthouse
150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, ID
Ahsahka Precinct # 11 Clearwater Fish Hatchery PRIMARY
118 Hatchery Roe Drive, Ahsahka, ID
Pierce Precinct # 12 Pierce Community Center PRIMARY
105 West Carle Street, Pierce, ID
Elk River Precinct 13 Vote by Mail Precinct PRIMARY & Dist. 288 Levy
Clearwater County Courthouse
150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, ID
Grangemont Precinct # 14 Vote by Mail Precinct PRIMARY
Clearwater County Courthouse
150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, ID
The last day for an application for a mail-in absentee ballot to be received by the clerk is May 06, 2022, by 5:00 p.m. Last Day to return an absentee ballot to the County Clerk’s Election Office is May 17, 2022, by 8:00 pm. The last day to preregister to vote for the May 17 election is April 22, 2022. Ballots must be returned no later than May 17, 2022, by 8:00 pm, to be counted. If you are in a Vote by Mail Precinct and you are not currently registered to vote, your Election Day registration and voting location is the Clearwater County Courthouse. Notice is further given that in accordance with the Help America Vote Act of 2002, each of the polling places is accessible to individuals with disabilities.
Amanda Brewer, Clearwater County Chief Deputy Clerk
Clearwater County Elections Department
150 Michigan Avenue, P O Box 586
Orofino, Idaho 83544 208-476-5615
5-11c
