YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED AS FOLLOWS: A delinquent entry was entered, pursuant to Idaho Code 63-1005, in the records of the County Treasurer as Tax Collector of Clearwater County, Idaho, for the following properties. Property tax was assessed and delinquency exists for the following years: 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Further particulars of said delinquent entries being as follows, to-wit:
To stop the tax deed process the following property owners must pay delinquent 2016 taxes before hearing date of 2 PM on February 18th 2020.
Delinquency Entry No. RP B1600002001A A; Year of Tax 2016; Total Tax Amount Due As of Dated 12/20/2018 certified mail receipt notice: $1,007.36.
Owner of Record:
YOUNG, ARIE LANCE
& YOUNG, CHERYL C
PO BOX 129
PIERCE ID 83546-0129
PIERCE WHISPERING PINES ADDN
SEC 35 37N 5E
LOTS 1 - 4, BLK 2
Delinquency Entry No. RP B16000050030 A; Year of Tax 2016; Total Tax Amount Due As of Dated 12/20/2018 certified mail receipt notice: $1,398.81.
Owner of Record:
COLON, EDGARDO
& SMITH, DENISE C
405 CEDAR DR
PIERCE ID 83546-5003
PIERCE WHISPERING PINES ADDN
SEC 34 37N 5E
LOT 3, BLK 5
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED: That if said delinquency entries are not redeemed on or before December 20, 2019, by payment of said unpaid taxes together with penalties, interest, all costs and expenses up to the date of said payment, at my office at Clearwater County Courthouse, 150 Michigan, Room #101, Orofino, ID 83544, I shall thereupon, as required by law, make application to the Board of County Commissioners of Clearwater County, State of Idaho, for a hearing to be held on February 18th 2020, at 2:00 PM, at Clearwater County Courthouse, Room #104, for a tax deed conveying the above described properties to said Clearwater County, State of Idaho, absolute title, free of all encumbrances, except any lien for taxes which may have attached subsequently to the assessment herein above referred to.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED, that the record owner or owners or any party of interest as defined by Section 63-1006, Idaho Code, may appear in person or by counsel and, if appearing, shall have adequate opportunity to be heard, to confront and cross-examine any witness or evidence appearing therein, and to obtain and present evidence on behalf of said record owner or owners or said party of interest.
That all inquiries regarding location of these properties and/or objections concerning this notice and the information contained herein shall be directed to the Clearwater County Treasurer, Clearwater County Courthouse, 150 Michigan, Orofino, ID. 83544 ph. # 208-476-5213 no later than 10 (ten) working days prior to the hearing date noted above.
DATED at Orofino, Clearwater County, Idaho this 1st day of January, 2020.
Dawn C. Erlewine
Tax Collector of Clearwater County, Idaho
1-1, 8, 15, 22-20c
