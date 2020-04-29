NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Clearwater County will be conducting a Primary Election and a Consolidated Election on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 for the following taxing districts and for the following purposes to be held at the precinct locations all as indicated below:
Notice of Supplemental Levy Elections
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to resolutions of the following school districts the following elections will be conducted for the purpose of voting upon the question and proposition for each district as follows:
Whitepine Joint School District No. 288 levy by Resolution adopted March 11, 2020, for a levy in the amount of $880,000 per year for a period of one (1) year for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the district for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021.
Joint School District No. 302 levy by Resolution adopted March 9, 2020, for a levy in the amount of $445,000 per year for a period of one (1) year for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the district for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021.
PRECINCT DESIGNATED FOR THE ABOVE ELECTIONS ARE LISTED BELOW:
Given the extenuating circumstances around the coronavirus pandemic and Governor Brad Little’s state of emergency declaration, Governor Little has the authority under Section 46-1008(5)a of Idaho to “suspend the provisions of any regulations prescribing the procedures for conduct of public business that would in any way prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in coping with the emergency.” As such, after consulting with the Secretary of State and Attorney General, Governor Little issued a proclamation authorizing the Secretary of State to conduct the election by mail using Absentee ballot.
Therefore, there will be no physical polling location for this election. This election will be conducted using absentee mail ballots or by Vote by Mail Precincts that have been established as a vote by mail precinct. If you are in a Vote by Mail Precinct you do not need to request an absentee ballot for this election. All other voters will need to request an Absentee ballot for this election in order to vote.
Orofino Precinct # 1 REQUEST, VOTE & MAIL ABSENTEE BALLOT Primary
P O BOX 586, OROFINO ID 83544
Orofino Precinct # 2 REQUEST, VOTE & MAIL ABSENTEE BALLOT Primary
P O BOX 586, OROFINO ID 83544
Orofino Precinct # 3 REQUEST, VOTE & MAIL ABSENTEE BALLOT Primary
P O BOX 586, OROFINO ID 83544
Orofino Precinct #4 and #5 REQUEST, VOTE & MAIL ABSENTEE BALLOT #4 Primary w/School
P O Box 586, Orofino, ID Dist. 302 & #5 Primary
Fraser Precinct # 6 Vote by Mail Precinct Primary
Clearwater County Courthouse
P O Box 586, Orofino, ID
Greer Precinct # 7 Vote by Mail Precinct Primary
Clearwater County Courthouse
P O Box 586, Orofino, ID
Teakean Precinct # 8 REQUEST, VOTE & MAIL ABSENTEE BALLOT Primary
P O BOX 586, OROFINO ID 83544
Weippe Precinct # 9 REQUEST, VOTE & MAIL ABSENTEE BALLOT Primary
P O BOX 586, OROFINO ID 83544
Headquarters Precinct # 10 Vote by Mail Precinct Primary
Clearwater County Courthouse
P O Box 586, Orofino, ID
Ahsahka Precinct # 11 REQUEST, VOTE & MAIL ABSENTEE BALLOT Primary
P O BOX 586, OROFINO ID 83544
Pierce Precinct # 12 REQUEST, VOTE & MAIL ABSENTEE BALLOT Primary
P O BOX 586, OROFINO ID 83544
Elk River Precinct # 13 Vote by Mail Precinct Primary w/school
Clearwater County Courthouse District # 288
P O Box 586, Orofino, ID
Grangemont Precinct # 14 Vote by Mail Precinct Primary
Clearwater County Courthouse
P O Box 586, Orofino, ID
The last day for an application for a mail-in absentee ballot to be received by the clerk is May 19, 2020, by 8:00 p.m. Last Day to return an absentee ballot to the County Clerk’s Election Office is June 2, by 8:00 pm. If you are in a Vote by Mail Precinct and you are not currently registered to vote, your Election Day registration will need to be done by mail or online registration by May 19, 2020 before 8:00 pm. Ballots must be returned no later than June 2, 2020 by 8:00 pm, in order to be counted. Election results will be available after 8:00 pm on June 2, 2020.
Carrie Bird
Clearwater County Clerk
Clearwater County Elections Department
150 Michigan Avenue, P O Box 586
Orofino, Idaho 83544 208-476-5615
4-29-20c
