The Pierce Library District will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 budget on the 8th day of August, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Pierce Free Public Library, 208 S. Main, Pierce, Idaho, 208-464-2823. Taxpayers within the Pierce Library District are invited to attend and provide written or oral comments on the budget.
FY 2023-2024 Budget
Anticipated Revenue 2022-2023 2023-2024
Ad Valorem 58,586 60,557
Sales tax 21,239 24,147
Misc. sources 2,000 2,000
TOTALS 81,825 86,704
Anticipated Expenditures
Personnel $ 55,000 $56,000
Materials 8,787 8,200
Building & Grounds 2,325 3,400
Utilities 7,000 7,600
Capital Expense 1,500 1,000
Insurance 1,500 2,600
Postage, Audit & Legal 1,850 2,600
Contingency 1,000 1,983
Supplies 2,863 3,321
TOTALS 81,825 86,704
