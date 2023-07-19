The Pierce Library District will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2023-2024 budget on the 8th day of August, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Pierce Free Public Library, 208 S. Main, Pierce, Idaho, 208-464-2823. Taxpayers within the Pierce Library District are invited to attend and provide written or oral comments on the budget.

FY 2023-2024 Budget

Anticipated Revenue 2022-2023 2023-2024

Ad Valorem 58,586 60,557

Sales tax 21,239 24,147

Misc. sources 2,000 2,000

TOTALS 81,825 86,704

Anticipated Expenditures

Personnel $ 55,000 $56,000

Materials 8,787 8,200

Building & Grounds 2,325 3,400

Utilities 7,000 7,600

Capital Expense 1,500 1,000

Insurance 1,500 2,600

Postage, Audit & Legal 1,850 2,600

Contingency 1,000 1,983

Supplies 2,863 3,321

TOTALS 81,825 86,704

Kim Ward

Clerk of the Board

Pierce Library District

PO Box 386

Pierce, ID 83546

208-464-2823

7-19, 26c

