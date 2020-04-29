The Evergreen Rural Fire District will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2021 budget on the 14th day of May, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Evergreen Fire Hall, 3149 Middle Road, Cavendish, Idaho. Taxpayers within the Evergreen Rural Fire District are invited to attend. The budget is available for examination at 3149 Middle Road, Cavendish, Idaho.
EXPENSES
$2,500.00 . . . . . . . . Insurance
$2,250.00 . . . . . . . . . Utilities
$2,100.00 . . . . . Vehicle Fuel/
Maintenance
$2,150.00 . . . . . . . . Repairs
$950.00 . . . . . . . . . . Supplies
$600.00 . . . . . . . . . Training
$1,400.00 . . . . . . . Repairs/
Maintenance for Fire Hall
$1,276.00 . . . . . . Equipment
TOTAL . . . . . . . $13,226.00
REVENUE
Tax Levy. . . . . . $13,226.00
TOTAL . . . . . . . $13,226.00
4-29-20c
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.