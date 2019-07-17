The Elk River Free Library District will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2019-2020 budget on the 15th day of August, 2019 at 5:00 pm; pursuant to the provisions of Idaho Code 33-2725; at the Library, 203 Main St. Elk River, Idaho 208-826-3539; Taxpayers within the Elk River Free Library District are invited to attend and provide written or oral comments on the budget. The budget is available for examination at the Library during regular business hours Mon – Fri 1pm to 5pm.
PROPOSED INCOMES 2019-2020
CASH CARRYOVER 10,000.00
GRANTS 50,000.00
FUNDRAISERS & DONATIONS
RECEIVED 18,316.00
INTERNET FEES COLLECTED 25,000.00
TAX LEVY 48,748.00
TOTAL INCOMES $152,100.00
PROPOSED EXPENDITURES 2019-2020
MAINTENANCE & GROUNDS 3,600.00
CIRCULATION/PROGRAMMING 2,400.00
CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT
INFRASTRUCTURE 50,000.00
INSURANCE/TORT 5,000.00
INTERNET OPERATION 20,000.00
BUSINESS OPERATION 10,100.00
PAYROLL 55,000.00
PROFESSIONAL FEES 5,000.00
TAXES 1,000.00
TOTAL EXPENDITURES $152,100.00
Notification of intent to include $1000.00 of the $10,300.00 of foregone amount in above tax levy requested in the total amount of $48,784.00. Resolution to include for maintenance and repairs will be voted upon at this budget hearing meeting.
By: Director/Librarian
Tonya Delphous
Elk River Free Library District
7-17-19c
